Premier League: Klopp promises ‘reaction’ to humiliating Atlanta defeat

Jurgen Klopp reacts on the sidelines during the match against Atlanta. — Reuters

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp stated that his side will react to a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Atlanta in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield.

Klopp is set to step down as Liverpool’s head coach after nine years and The Reds’ hopes of bidding farewell to one of the greatest managers in their history with a European trophy are in real jeopardy as they will have to overturn a three-goal lead away from home.

Having been eliminated from the FA Cup, The Reds are still alive in two competitions, the Premier and Europa League, but their chances of surviving in the latter are very minimal.

While the tie will be decided in Bergamo, Italy, next week, Liverpool have to turn their attention to the Premier League as they sit second on the points table with 71 points, same as table-toppers Arsenal, with seven matches remaining.

Klopp was asked if there will be any leftovers from Thursday’s horror performance when they host Crystal Palace to which the German replied that he will make sure that there would be none.

“First and foremost, I cannot ensure that, never could. But still, it’s the job I have to do,” Klopp said. “I don’t think it was a general low point but performance-wise it was a low point. But the really good thing about a really bad performance is you can play better. Start from there.

“This must feel bad and it does, so let the boys take it home, sleep on it and then come together and recover and go from there.”

He then added the team would show a reaction to Thursday’s night so they would travel to Italy with high hopes.

“On Saturday we will start preparing for Crystal Palace. We have to show a reaction, definitely, 100 per cent clear, but I cannot plan the reaction (straight) after the game…But we will show a reaction, I can promise,” he added.