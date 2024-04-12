BCCI to reward Mayank Yadav after bowling fastest delivery in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking a wicket. — BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to reward the newest pace sensation Mayank Yadav after the 21-year-old bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, reported Indian media on Friday.

Yadav, who is representing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), clocked 156.7 kph during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) which is the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph.

The BCCI came up with a historic Fast Bowling Contract months ago which would consist of upcoming pacers who did not feature in Grades A, B, and C of the contracts but would be offered great money plus decent benefits.

Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa were the five pacers who became part of the contract at first but it seems that there is going to be an addition after almost 25 matches have been played in the IPL 2024.

As per Indian media, Yadav along with Mohsin Khan will be added to the Fast Bowling Contract.

“Yes, it’s under discussion. The Fast Bowling Contract was created to encourage such young talents. If you see, we have Akash Deep, Umran and others. Mohsin and Mayank are also part of the discussion. And the selectors will have inputs whether some of the young guys can be added to the contract,” a BCCI official told Indian media.

Earlier, Mayank departed from the field during the match against Gujarat Titans as his pace dropped to 140kph.

Following the match, Krunal Pandya said, "I do not know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us."

Krunal also praised the pacer, calling him a "bright prospect" with a "good head on his shoulders".

"A bright prospect, I had been watching him for the last two years. He used to bowl guns in the nets. Last year, unfortunately, missed it [due to injury]. But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well," he said.