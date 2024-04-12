Harry Kane's children involved in car crash

The children were rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. — Instagram/@harrykane

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane's three children were rushed to the hospital after getting involved in a horrific car crash earlier this week as their father arrived in London for Champions League quarter-final.

According to Daily Mail, the England captain's children Louis, three, Vivienne, five, and Ivy, seven, were travelling in a Mercedes van driven by a 24-year-old German woman.

The van collided with a Renault, driven by a 20-year-old woman, who was travelling along a three-year-old child and two adults aged 43 and 48.

The vehicles collided near Schäftlarn in Munich soon after the 30-year-old former Spurs star landed in London for Bayern Munich's quarter-final clash against Arsenal.

Kane's wife Kate and fourth child, Henry, are not believed to have been in the van.

The children were rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital and fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.

"There was a crash, but the kids are fine, and none were injured," a spokesperson for Kane told Daily Mail. "No injuries at all. They went to hospital for a routine check-up."

Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department chief Daniel Buck told BBC that all of the cars "had a lot of damage" and the first thing they saw "was a lot of injured people from all the cars".

He said that "nobody had really strong injuries, more minor injuries" such as neck pain which is often the result of a car crash.

"Thank God nobody was really injured," he added. "It was really lucky for all the people."

All eight passengers in all vehicles had minor injuries in the collision, according to police and were taken to hospital by ambulance and a woman was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Several emergency service vehicles reported to the scene after the crash including four ambulances and two fire engines along with firefighters.

Following the collsion, Kane scored his side's second goal in a 2-2 draw in the quarter-final.