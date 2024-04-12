Ishan Kishan opens up on T20 World Cup chances after Central Contract snub

Ishan Kishan raises his bat after scoring a half century. — AFP

Ishan Kishan opened up on his T20 World Cup chances after scoring an impressive 34-ball 69 for Mumbai Indians (MI) during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kishan, 25, last played for India in November but is currently the top scorer for MI as he has amassed 161 runs at a strike rate of 182.95.

"About the World Cup, it is not in my hands and I am taking things very easy right now," he said on Thursday. "You have to take one match at a time. One needs to understand that a lot is not in the hands of the players.

"It [the IPL] is a long big tournament and you do not want to overstep. I am just taking one game at a time and [my motto is] however I can help the team, let's do it.”

Kishan was not given a Central Contract along with Shreyas Iyer, both players were part of the squad that played the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. The 25-year-old is not proving a point to anymore.

"There is nothing like that [that] I want to prove to someone," he said. "I just have to go there and enjoy. I have learned that you do not have to add pressure on yourself about these things, which are not in your hand. You have to figure out what are [your] controllables and what are [your] uncontrollables.

"If I were the old Ishan Kishan, I might not have left the good deliveries in the first two overs [against RCB]. I would have been in pressure. But with time I have learned that even 20 overs are a lot and you can take your time. You can have the belief and move forward.

"So these things also changed in me that even when I am not performing, if I know someone isn't feeling good, let's talk to them, let's know what their mindset is. So these things have happened after that break."