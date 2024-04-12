Rohit Sharma makes retirement plans clear as T20 World Cup nears

Rohit Sharma reacts during a match. — AFP

India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma made retirement plans clear as the 2024 T20 World Cup is nearing where he is expected to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Currently representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sharma has his full focus on the tournament as the responsibility of being a captain was taken off his shoulders after Hardik Pandya was named the new skipper.

Sharma, who led the Indian cricket team in World Cup 2023 where the Blues lost to Australia in the final, confirmed that he has no plan to retire as of now.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time — so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it," said Rohit on a show.

"50-over World Cup for me is the actual World Cup. We've grown up watching that World Cup. More importantly, it was happening in India in front of our home crowd. We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right."

The Hitman then stated that it is not that India played bad cricket in the final but Australia were just better than them.

"What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there," he added.

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way. But Australia were slightly better than us."