IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav 'a better version' of AB de Villiers, claims Harbhajan Singh

Suryakumar Yadav (L) and AB de Villiers. — BCCI

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed that Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav is a “better version” of legendary South African batter AB de Villiers after the former’s match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday.

De Villiers, widely considered as one of the most complete batters of all time, was an all-round batter who could play equally well across all formats.

The former Proteas batter was called “Mr 360” due to his wide range of shots as he could hit a six to any part of the ground. Similarly, Suryakumar emerged as the new Mr 360 in recent years and many have started to compare him with De Villiers.

He scored 52 runs on just 19 balls with the help of nine boundaries at a remarkable strike rate of 273 as Mumbai Indians chased down the 197-run target in just 15.3 overs.

Harbhajan stated that he has never seen anyone dominating the shorter format like Suryakumar does and there is no point in even bowling to him.

“I have never seen someone dominating like the way Suryakumar does. Unbelievable. Where do you bowl to him? I am so glad I am not playing cricket now. At this age, where do you bowl to this guy?” Harbhajan said while speaking to Star Sports.

The former spinner then went on to compare Yadav to De Villiers and ended up calling him a better version of the former Proteas batter.

“Suryakumar is in a different league. When Suryakumar Yadav shines, no one can survive. We have all seen AB de Villiers; unbelievable player! But when I see this guy, I think he is a better version of AB de Villiers. He has won more number of games for his franchise than anyone playing now in this format.”

"If I was part of any team, he would be my first pick, if he comes in the auction. But it's never going to happen," he added.