PAK vs NZ: New Zealand handed major blow as T20I series nears

Finn Allen is dealing with a back injury. — AFP

The New Zealand cricket team suffered a major blow ahead of the five-match T20I series against Pakistan which is set to begin on April 18 in Rawalpindi.

Two key players, opener Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne, were ruled out of the series after sustaining injuries in a training session that concluded just hours before the team departed for Pakistan, confirmed by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday.

Allen sustained a back injury while Milne felt discomfort in his ankle after which it was decided to exclude them from the squad.

"We feel for both Finn and Adam, suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour. They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"Our support staff and medical networks will be working closely with both players over the next few weeks to complete plans for their treatment and subsequent return to cricket."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell and all-rounder Zak Foulkes were named replacements for two players. The former has previously visited Pakistan while the latter will be making his debut for the Black Caps.

"Zak has had an impressive season for Canterbury including being their leading wicket-taker in all three competitions," Stead said. "He has displayed impressive skills with the ball, particularly in T20 cricket for the Kings. We also know he has skills with the bat and it will be an excellent opportunity for him to be part of the group."

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad:

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 14 — New Zealand arrive in Pakistan

April 16-17 — Training/practice

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore