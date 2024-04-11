Real Madrid to rotate ‘heavily’ in La Liga with Man City in mind

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring against Manchester City. — Reuters

Real Madrid’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to rotate his heavily in the match against RCD Mallorca which will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on April 13, reported Mundo Deportivo on Thursday.

Madrid played Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu on April 9 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final and despite having a rest of nine days, the players looked tired and they conceded three goals from the visitors as their energy dropped during the game.

The game ended 3-3 and the tie will be decided at the Etihad Stadium on April 17. Madrid have never won a match at City’s fortress and the Cityzens have been unbeaten at their home in UCL since 2018.

Ancelotti, being aware of the side City is at their home, has decided to bench some of his key players as the Italian wants his top performers at their best fitness in Manchester on April 17, when the two sides finally meet to decide the semi-finalist.

Joselu and Brahim Diaz could replace Rodrygo and Vinicius up front while Dani Ceballos, Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni will take the midfield in place of Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde.

In the backline, Eder Militao might finally get his first start since suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear as Ancelotti is thinking of starting him at Etihad in place of Tchouameni, who is suspended after getting a yellow card in the first leg.

Militao will partner Nacho Fernandez in the centre with Antonio Rudiger warming the bench, while Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia are expected to start at fullbacks in place of Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy respectively.

Remember, Madrid are eight points clear on the top of the table ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona. A win is crucial for Los Blancos as their next match in the