Jasprit Bumrah makes shocking revelation in interview with wife

Jasprit Bumrah (R) and his wife Sanjana Ganesan. — x

India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah revealed in an interview with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, that at one point during his career, he was close to moving to Canada.

India used to be a spin-reliant side before Bumrah became part of the team and made it a fast-bowling side and he emerged as one of the best bowlers in the world with his unique variety and impeccable line and length.

However, there was a time when Bumrah wanted to move to Canada in pursuit of better career opportunities as few of his relatives lived there and could’ve helped him to thrive in the new environment.

"Every boy dreams of making it big and tries to be a cricketer. You go to any street and there will be five players who want to play for India, so you need to have a backup plan. My relative lives there (Canada) so we thought that I would finish my education here and then move," Bumrah said in an interview with Jio Cinema.

The 30-year-old then stated that had he moved to Canada, he definitely would’ve tried to play for the Canadian national team as he wouldn’t have wanted to see his talent get wasted.

"At first we had decided to travel as a family, but my mum had become a school principal, so she didn't want to go because it is a different place to be in, a different culture. So I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out for me, otherwise I would've tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there," Bumrah added.

Things worked out perfectly for Bumrah as he became the face of the Indian bowling attack as well as for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

The right-armer has 382 wickets in 187 international matches for the Blues and 150 in 124 matches for MI in his IPL career.