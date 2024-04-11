‘Drained’ Adam Zampa prefers fitness over IPL ahead of T20 World Cup

Adam Zampa played 23 white-ball matches in 2023. — AFP

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa revealed that the jam-packed 2023 season “completely drained” him after which he decided to withdraw from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Zampa was set to represent Rajasthan Royals, who are currently on top of the table, in the IPL and could’ve been a useful addition to Sanju Samson’s side bowling attack as they look for their second league title.

The 32-year-old won the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with Australia and decided that he needed a rest before the 2024 T20 World Cup begins as he is considered one of the most important players for the Aussies.

“There are several reasons why the IPL wasn't for me this year,” Zampa said as quoted by the ICC. “I think the most important one was the fact that it's a World Cup year and I'm completely drained from 2023.”

Since the beginning of 2023, Zampa has played 23 white-ball matches including the World Cup triumph in India. He was also present in the last edition of Big Bash League.

“I did the full IPL last year. Obviously, the World Cup was three months in India as well,” Zampa added. “So, I had the best intentions of trying to play the IPL again this year. But once push came to shove, I felt like I just couldn't really offer the Rajasthan Royals the best version of myself and looking forward to the World Cup, that's what's more important to me, that's for sure.”

While there is no doubt that participation in the IPL, one of the best cricketing leagues in the world, would’ve given him the much-needed rhythm and preparation for the World Cup, Zampa opted to rest taking his mental well-being and family commitments into consideration.

“It came down to my decision being I probably need to put my body and my mental health first. Then you throw other things into the equation as well, like the fact that I've got a young family.

“It's not easy to spend nine weeks in India in my situation where I'm fighting for my spot in the team as well.

“It's not like I can say to myself, 'Well, that's alright I've got 14 games to prepare for a World Cup'. I don't know whether or not that's going to be two games or four games or six games.

“So, I kind of worked out that maybe just to rest, putting my family first, putting my body first, was better for me.”