IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik cites Shahid Afridi's example as retirement nears

Dinesh Karthik (L) and Shahid Afridi. — BCCI/AFP

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik cited the example of the legendary Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi while hinting at a possible retirement in the near future.

Karthik, 38, is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), nearing the end of his career, and the talks about his retirement have increased.

In a recent interview, Karthik gave the example of Afridi, who took multiple retirements during his career and came back. The 38-year-old’s current deal with RCB will end at the tournament as the mega auction will take place in 2025.

"It is coming to an end. It has come to an end. I did bat well in a couple of games. I felt good, which was very surprising. It is not easy mixing, broadcasting, and playing. I played the DY Patil Tournament and felt abysmal in it,” Karthik said on the SKY Sports Cricket Podcast with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton.

The 38-year-old then went on to say that unless you are Shahid Afridi, once you retire, it is over and there is no coming back.

"Unless you are Shahid Afridi (on retirement), but in most cases, once it's done, it's done. How I look at it is, once you finish, do I regret anything or am I missing anything? I have a couple of regrets,” Karthik added.

“One missed the opportunity to be retained by the Mumbai Indians. I think I missed the opportunity; they were keen on me not playing for the Super Kings because I am from Chennai. They have always bid for me but could never get me. I wish I could turn the clock back and change things.”

Remember, Karthik is one of the very few players who have been actively participating in the IPL ever since its commencement in 2008 and has played for multiple franchises over the years.