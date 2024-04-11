PCB in talks with New Zealand Cricket for white-ball series in 2025

Babar Azam (R) plays a shot. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to arrange a white-ball series in 2025, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

As the PCB will host a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in February 2025, just before the ICC Champions Trophy, the white-ball series against the Black Caps will see a delay.

That will be the first time since 2004 that Pakistan will be hosting a tri-series as the last three-nation series to be played in the country was with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan cricket team will visit New Zealand after the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be hosted by the Green Shirts for the first time in history.

NZC has confirmed that things will be settled within a week after which an official announcement can be expected. The tour to New Zealand will include three ODIs and three T20Is.

With a lot of events to take place in the first few months of 2025, the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) may see a delay.

Remember, the PCB finalised the deal for the Champions Trophy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December.

The event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year gap since its last occurrence in 2017, which Pakistan won. Some Test-playing nations such as Sri Lanka and West Indies missed out on this global tournament, with Sri Lanka failing to secure a top-eight position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

For the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a total of eight teams will participate, following the One Day International (ODI) format. The qualification process involved the top seven teams from the ICC ODI World Cup group stage, along with the host nation, Pakistan, securing their positions for this upcoming tournament.

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy are:

Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh