Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series 2024 prediction

File photo of a match between Pakistan and New Zealand. - PCB

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series this month on home soil.

The two teams will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently reversed their retirement, have made a comeback in the Pakistan squad, which will be led by Babar Azam, for the series.

Meanwhile, Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have got the nod of selectors after impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

On the other hand, Michael Bracewell will lead New Zealand during their tour of Pakistan.

Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson won’t feature in the series due to Indian Premier League commitments.

Colin Munro was also unavailable for selection, while Tim Southee has been rested.

Will Young was also unavailable for selection due to his contract with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, as was Tom Latham, who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

Wellington’s Tim Robinson and Canterbury’s Will O’Rourke have been picked for the first time in New Zealand’s T20I squad.

Pakistan vs New Zealand prediction

Taking into account the squads and conditions, Pakistan are favourites to win the series. The scoreline could be 4-1 in in the home side’s favour.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand series

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

New Zealand T20I squad for Pakistan tour

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

14 April — New Zealand arrive in Pakistan

16-17 April — Training/practice

18 April — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April — 4th T20I, Lahore

27 April — 5th T20I, Lahore