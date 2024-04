PAK vs NZ: Contenders for Pakistan team’s white-ball captaincy revealed

Shadab Khan (R) and Mohammad Rizwan (L) with Babar Azam. - ICC

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Shadab Khan are in the race to become the Pakistan white-ball team’s vice-captain, according to local media.

The decision on who gets the role ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand is expected after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

It must be noted that the Pakistan squad will assemble in Islamabad on April 14 ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand on home soil.

On the other hand, the New Zealand squad, led by Michael Bracewell, will depart for Pakistan on April 12.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand series

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha

New Zealand T20I squad for Pakistan tour

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

14 April — New Zealand arrive in Pakistan

16-17 April — Training/practice

18 April — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

20 April — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

21 April — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

25 April — 4th T20I, Lahore

27 April — 5th T20I, Lahore