PAK vs NZ: Usman Khan 'thrilled' after getting nod from selectors

Usman Khan. - PCB

Usman Khan shed light on receiving his maiden call-up for the Pakistan national side ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand later this month.

Usman Khan hit two centuries and as many half-centuries in PSL 9 to help Multan Sultans reach the final.

In the PSL 8, the 28-year-old Karachi-born right-hander had notched up a 36-ball century against Quetta Gladiators - the fastest century in the tournament’s history.

Overall, Usman has played 36 T20s in which he has scored 1,207 runs at a strike-rate of 146.12.

“Being chosen to represent one’s country is the ultimate dream and goal for any athlete. Today, I am absolutely thrilled and filled with joy as the selectors have granted me the opportunity to be part of the upcoming series against New Zealand,” Usman was quoted as saying in a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“This selection validates the relentless effort and dedication I have poured into my craft, and I am fully committed to upholding the high standards I have set for myself.”

The two teams will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Usman was recently banned for five years by the Emirates Cricket Board which will prevent him from participating in tournaments hosted or sanctioned by the ECB.

“After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB nor complete the eligibility criteria which he was under an obligation to do,” ECB said.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand series

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha