PAK vs NZ: Irfan Khan opens up after Pakistan call-up

Irfan Khan has opened up after being called up for Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on home soil.

Irfan Khan bagged the Emerging Player and Best Fielder of the PSL 9 after scoring 171 runs at a strike-rate of 140.16.

The Mianwali-born Irfan has played 34 T20s in which he has amassed 499 runs at a strike-rate of 135.96.

Irfan also donned Pakistan’s shirt at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cups 2020 and 2022.

“I am deeply honoured to have been selected in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Breaking into such a formidable team like Pakistan is a testament to the dedication and effort I have put into my game. Now, my focus is on seizing this opportunity and solidifying my position within the team,” Irfan was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release.

“I am fully committed to continuing to work diligently and proving myself worthy of the trust placed in me by the captain and selectors.”

The two teams will play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand series

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha