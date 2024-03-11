WATCH: Mohammad Amir loses his cool after being called ‘fixer’ during PSL 9 match

Pacer Mohammad Amir lost his cool after being called a “fixer” during the match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.



Amir reacted angrily after hearing the chants of “fixer” from someone in the crowd.

“Is this what you learn at your home?” Amir responded.

In 2010, Amir's exciting young career came to an abrupt halt when he was caught bowling no-balls to order at Lord's, set up by a British newspaper sting.

Amir, who was 18 back then, his new-ball partner Mohammad Asif and Pakistan captain Salman Butt were banned from cricket for five years and handed jail sentences.

Amir, by far the youngest of the three, received widespread sympathy and he was granted a return to international cricket in 2016.

Earlier, Amir was over the moon after Quetta Gladiators qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine on Sunday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amir lauded Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim Jr. for playing a key role in his side’s victory.

Gladiators qualified for the playoffs with a six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars after Wasim Jr. smashed a six on the final ball.

Saud remained unbeaten on 88, hitting five fours and four sixes in 65-ball knock.

Shaheen Afridi and Abdullah Shafique scored quick half-centuries, boosting Lahore Qalandars to 166/4 after choosing to bat first.

With Quetta winning, Karachi Kings are now out of the race of reaching the final four. Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have qualified.

This is the first time since 2019 that Quetta have qualified for the final four.

Earlier, Islamabad made it into the playoffs with a win over Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The breathtaking encounter went to the last ball where Islamabad's Imad Wasim guided his side to a crucial win.

Meanwhile, the remaining two matches of the tournament are dead rubber. Kings will play Zalmi on Monday while Sultans play Gladiators on Tuesday.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium