Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live score. - PSL 9

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine on Monday at the National Bank Stadium.

The live score and updates from the match between Karachi and Peshawar will be available below from 9:00pm (PST).

Both teams will be playing their last league match today with Karachi already out of the race for playoffs but Peshawar have secured a spot in the final four.

Peshawar can go to top of the table with a win over Karachi today.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches



March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium