Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live score, PSL 9

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine on Monday at the National Bank Stadium.
The live score and updates from the match between Karachi and Peshawar will be available below from 9:00pm (PST).
Both teams will be playing their last league match today with Karachi already out of the race for playoffs but Peshawar have secured a spot in the final four.
Peshawar can go to top of the table with a win over Karachi today.
Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches
March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium
March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium
March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium
March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium
March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium
March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium
