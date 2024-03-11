Arda Guler over the moon after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid

Arda Guler celebrates after scoring his first goal for Real Madrid on Sunday. - X/@FabrizioRomano

Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler opened up after scoring his first goal for Spanish giants Real Madrid on Sunday.

The 19-year-old finally notched up a goal after a brilliant run and finish against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

"I’m very happy to be at Real Madrid. It’s the best club in the world and, although it’s difficult, I believe I have the quality and character to overcome it,” Guler said after the match.

"It’s been a difficult season so far, but I hope better things come after this goal,” he added.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid regained their seven-point advantage after a comfortable 4-0 home win over Celta Vigo.

Vinicius Junior slotted in a rebound from Antonio Rudiger's header in the first half before another thumping header by the German struck the bar, bounced back off Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and crossed the line for an own goal with 11 minutes left.

Guaita was part of another mix-up with Carlos Dominguez as the defender bundled a cross from Vinicius into his own net.

Guler, whose debut season in Spain has been hampered by injuries, came off the bench to bag his first Madrid goal in stoppage time.

"I'm very happy, trying to be my best. The best part of the season is coming up, the good games, and I want to keep going like this. Hopefully staying clear of injuries, which have hampered me a bit this season," Vinicius told Real Madrid TV.

Despite losing points in three of their past five league matches, Madrid stretched the gap with second-placed Girona recently.

Madrid are now 22 games unbeaten in La Liga and eight points clear of reigning champions Barcelona, who are just behind Girona in third place.

"It wasn't that difficult to do better than on Wednesday," said Ancelotti. "We started well, we took advantage of the set-pieces to take the lead and then we got the job done.

"We're happy, focused and motivated because it's an important stage of the season. At Real Madrid, a draw is the first step towards a crisis."

Celta are still in 17th and just two points above the relegation zone.