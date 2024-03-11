PSL 9: Has PCB approached Usman Khan?

Usman Khan celebrates after scoring his third PSL century. — PCB

Usman Khan, who smashed his third ton in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Sunday, said that he has not been approached by any official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) so far.

The opener, who is also eligible to play for UAE, said that no one from the PCB has contacted him after impressing in PSL 9.

“I have not heard anything from the PCB as yet,” an excited Usman said.

“I love to perform at the highest stage. I am happy that I have yet again struck a hundred and have also missed a close one just a few matches back. But feeling a bit low at the team’s loss.”

Usman termed Mohammad Rizwan as a quality captain.

“He [Rizwan] keeps us as a family and makes us comfortable enough that we can perform to our best abilities. One of the reasons our playing top cricket is that everyone backs each other,” he said.

It must be noted that Multan Sultans’ explosive batter Usman wrote history in the PSL during the match against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Usman, who is participating as a foreign batter, smashed another hundred as he took his side to a commendable 228-run total courtesy of his power hitting in the last 10 overs.

The right-handed batter scored 100 off 50 balls with a whopping 15 fours and three sixes, completing his innings at an astounding 200 strike rate.

While doing so, he became the only player in the PSL history to hit two tons in a single edition having previously scored a century against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium on March 3.

Usman now has three centuries in just 14 PSL innings overall, which is the joint-most alongside former Peshawar Zalmi star Kamran Akmal who notched up as many centuries in 74 innings.

The 28-year-old also holds the record for the fastest century in the league when he smashed a 36-ball ton against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 8.