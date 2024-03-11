Carey stars as Australia win thrilling second Test against New Zealand

Carey celebrates with Cummins after Australia win. - Cricket Australia

Alex Carey notched up an unbeaten 98 as Australia secured victory over New Zealand by three wickets in a thrilling second Test on Monday to help the tourists bag a 2-0 sweep in the series.

Carey and Mitchell Marsh had failed to impress recently but their solid 140-run partnership helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The defeat means that New Zealand's wait for a first home Test win over Australia in more than three decades goes on.

"Something we spoke about today was keeping that scoreboard running, 200, 190, 180 (to get)," said Australia captain Pat Cummins, hailing Carey for his brilliant innings.

"As a fielding side you do notice that, you do start feeling the pressure build up.

"It's our strongest suit -- we're all really positive batters."

Carey and Marsh stitched a crucial partnership when Australia were reeling at 80-5 in their chase of 279.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee admitted that partnership was the "big moment" in the Test.

The hosts were unable to take advantage of being ahead throughout the series.

"We've been able to make early in-roads in every innings, which is pleasing, but I guess on the back of that you want to be able to nail it down," Southee said.

"But that's what you get when you play the top side in the world. They bat deep."

At 220-5, there was another twist in the tale on Monday afternoon when Black Caps pacer Ben Sears bagged Marsh and Mitchell Starc in successive balls. It left Australia requiring another 59 runs with three wickets in the bag.

Skipper Cummins joined Carey to bring their side over the line.

"I kept to a really solid game plan and read the conditions and read the bowlers," Carey said.

"I guess losing one wicket this morning was okay. We got through to lunch and then that's when the game opened up a little bit and the partnership started to flow."