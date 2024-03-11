PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi likely to be inducted into cabinet as interior minister

Mohsin Naqvi speaks during a meeting with Pakistan cricketers. - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin is Naqvi likely to be inducted into cabinet as interior minister, Geo News reported on Monday.

The President has been advised, in a summary moved by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today, to appoint Naqvi as one of the federal ministers in terms of clause 1 of Article 92, read with clause 9 of Article 91, of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The federal cabinet is set to take oath at 3pm today (Monday), Geo News reported quoting sources.

According to the sources, the oath-taking ceremony will take place at the President's House with newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath.

Earlier, Naqvi had confirmed that he will be contesting in the Senate polls from Punjab next month.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, Naqvi said that though he would be the Senate's "candidate of all", he hasn't decided on his future political identity.

It must be noted that Naqvi was elected unopposed as the new chairman of the PCB last month.

The election, which confirmed Naqvi's appointment for a period of three years, took place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

However, it is pertinent to know that Naqvi's appointment as PCB chairman has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with the court having reserved its verdict on the petition relying on the caretaker prime minister's powers to appoint the board's chief.