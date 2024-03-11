PSL 9 Ramadan timings confirmed ahead of remaining matches

Babar Azam (L) with Shan Masood (R) at the toss during a PSL 9 match. - PCB

The timings of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine matches during the holy month of Ramadan have been confirmed.

According to the PSL’s official social media accounts, the matches from today will start at 9:00pm (PST) with the toss taking place half an hour before the first ball is bowled.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted that the Ramadan moon will be born at 2pm on March 10.

At the time of sighting the moon the next day on March 11, its age will be more than 28 hours, as per the Met Office.

PMD added that the age of the moon, therefore, strengthens the chances of its sighting on Monday.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators qualified for the PSL 9 playoffs after they beat Lahore Qalandars by six wickets at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Sunday night.

After restricting Lahore to 166-4, vice-captain Saud Shakeel played a superb knock of 88 runs that helped Quetta edge Lahore in the last-ball thriller.

Apart from Quetta, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United have also qualified for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings are out of the race for the final four.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium