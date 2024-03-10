PSL 9 points table after Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Wasim Jr. hit a six to take his side home. - PCB

Quetta Gladiators remained at fourth on the points table of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine despite beating Lahore Qalandars by six wickets in the 28th match at Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena.

Gladiators have 11 points after nine matches and are levelled with Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United who are at second and third due to better Net Run Rate.

Multan Sultans are at the top with 12 points while Karachi Kings (eight points) and Qalandars (3 points) are at fifth and sixth, respectively.



Pakistan Super League Season Nine Points Table

PSL 9 points table. - ESPNCricinfo

It must be noted that the Gladiators qualified for the playoffs with a six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars after Mohammad Wasim Jr. smashed a six on the final ball.

With Quetta winning, Karachi Kings are now out of the race of reaching the final four. Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have qualified.

This is the first time since 2019 that Quetta have qualified for the final four.

Earlier, Islamabad made it into the playoffs with a win over Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. The breathtaking encounter went to the last ball where Islamabad's Imad Wasim guided his side to a crucial win.

Meanwhile, the remaining two matches of the tournament are dead rubber. Kings will play Zalmi on Monday while Sultans play Gladiators on Tuesday.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium