Jurgen Klopp reveals reason behind benching Mohamed Salah for Liverpool vs Man City clash

Jurgen Klopp has disclosed that the decision to have winger Mohamed Salah on the bench for Liverpool's crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City was not made by either him or Salah.

Salah, 31, made a comeback to the Liverpool squad against Sparta Prague on Thursday, and many anticipated him starting against City at Anfield. However, Klopp opted to include Salah among the substitutes, while Harvey Elliott continued on the right wing.

Klopp, while talking to Sky Sports, clarified why Salah wasn't included in the starting XI against City.

"We didn't even consider him starting the game. There are lessons to be learned from life, and the last time Mo returned a bit early, he was unfortunate to encounter a minor setback.

"But we spoke about that with Mo as well. It was not his idea, or my idea to start him today. It will be an intense game and we can bring him on which is super cool, but no it was not a big decision."

Salah has not started a Premier League match since Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle on the opening day of 2024. The former Chelsea and Roma forward will be hoping to make an impact off the bench, having already agreed to not be part of the Egypt squad in the upcoming international break.

It must be noted Liverpool are in second place, trailing leaders Arsenal by one point after the Gunners extended their winning streak in the Premier League to eight matches. City is in third place, one point behind Liverpool. A victory for either team would see them move to the top of the table.