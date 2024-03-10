Lewis Hamilton calls for big changes at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton secured a seventh-place finish in Bahrain and a ninth-place finish in Saudi Arabia. - Reuters

Lewis Hamilton expressed that Mercedes still needs to make big changes if it is to compete with Red Bull for victories this season.

Hamilton is poised to depart the team at the end of the year for Ferrari but has committed to concluding his Mercedes career on a high note.

In the first two rounds of the season, he secured a seventh-place finish in Bahrain and a ninth-place finish in Saudi Arabia, placing him ninth in the drivers' standings and 43 points behind the dominant championship leader, Max Verstappen.

Mercedes implemented substantial changes to its car during the winter, following two challenging years under the current technical regulations. However, Hamilton is of the opinion that these changes have not been extensive enough.

"We have definitely got to make some big changes," he told Sky Sports. "We haven't made big enough changes, perhaps.

"If you look at the three teams ahead of us, they still have a different concept to where we are in some areas. So we have got some performance to add, for sure."

After finishing ninth in Saudi Arabia, Hamilton believes Mercedes' main issue is a lack of performance in high-speed corners compared to main rivals Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin.

"The car is good in the low speed and not so bad in the medium, but in the high speed we are miles off," he said.

"It was like I was in a different category when I was with the other guys around me. It's frustrating for sure to be three years in a row almost in the same position.

"It's definitely tough, but we'll get our heads down, keep working away, and I know everyone back in the factory is pushing as hard as they can."