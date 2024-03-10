Djokovic reveals reason behind being ‘selective’ with tournaments

Novak Djokovic waves to the fans. — ATP

Novak Djokovic opened up on his new habit of being “picky and selective” with his tournaments as the Serb is trying to enjoy his life to the fullest in the last few years of his career.

Djokovic, who has the most Grand Slams (24) in history, defeated Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in his opening match at the ongoing Indian Wells and cruised to the second round.

This was the Serb’s first match since his 2024 Australian Open semi-final defeat against Jannik Sinner as the 36-year-old has now decided to go with the different approach of missing warm-up tournaments.

Djokovic has been enjoying his life ever since his Australian Open defeat and was seen watching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami match. Then an NBA match where his countryman Nikola Jokic was in action.

Talking after his first-round match at Indian Wells, Djokovic stated that he is trying to find balance in life as his retirement days are approaching.

“I try to balance things out, meaning there is a part of me that is a fierce competitor that wants to win every single match, every single tournament and I have to do my chores, respect the routine, be disciplined and I still have that drive,” he said.

“But at the same time I am also trying to enjoy myself a bit more, pay attention to off-court activities, people and [do] things I haven’t had a chance to do in almost 20 years so I am kind of more picky and more selective with the tournaments where I am playing and competing.

“[That] gives me a bit more time to work around my off-court schedule and watch [the LA] Lakers or [Nikola] Jokic, spend some quality with my family around LA.

“Those are pros of not playing the lead-up tournaments to Indian Wells, it gives you a bit more time, which is lovely. I am still trying to find the balance because I have been kind of robotic about things for the last almost 20 years and I’m just trying to enjoy myself.”