PSL 9: Sana Javed reacts to Shoaib Malik's last-ball finish in Karachi vs Lahore

Sana Javed poses with Shoaib Malik. - Instagram/sanajaved.official

Veteran batter Shoaib Malik hit a four on the last ball to lead his side Karachi Kings to a crucial win over Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

The win kept Karachi's hopes alive of finishing in the top four for the playoffs stage.

Meanwhile, Sana Javed, Malik's wife shared a story on Instagram where she lavished praise on her husband for his heroics.

She wrote, "You beauty, hero" with fire and heart emojis.

It must be noted that Karachi Kings will play Peshawar Zalmi on March 11 at the National Bank Cricket Arena and Shan Masood’s troops need to win the match at all costs in order to stay alive in their pursuit of PSL 9 playoffs.

Even if they win, their hopes would rely on Quetta to lose their remaining matches as the Kings have eight points from nine matches while Quetta sit fourth with as many points from eight encounters.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 10, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium