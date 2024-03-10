PSL 9: Playoffs qualification scenario after Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans

Imad Wasim (L) and Shadab Khan (R) all smiles after memorable run chase against Multan Sultans. — PCB

Islamabad United qualified for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine playoffs with a close win over Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shadab Khan-led unit joined Multan and Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in the playoffs and they await one of Karachi Kings or Quetta Gladiators to join them after which the battle for the trophy will begin.

Quetta Gladiators have two more matches to play against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans while Rilee Rossouw’s men require just a win to make their way to the playoffs.

The 2019 PSL winners will face the eliminated Lahore Qalandars side at the National Bank Stadium tonight and just a win there would be enough to qualify for the playoffs.

However, if they end up on the losing side, the Gladiators will have a must-win match against high-flying Multan Sultans on March 12.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings will play Peshawar Zalmi on March 11 in their home ground and Shan Masood’s troops need to win the match at all costs in order to stay alive in their pursuit of PSL 9 playoffs.

Even if they win, their hopes would rely on Quetta to lose their remaining matches as the Kings have eight points from nine matches while Quetta sit fourth with as many points from eight encounters.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 10, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium