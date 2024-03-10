Real Madrid youngster draws inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo

Eduardo Camavinga (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R). — Reuters

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga drew inspiration from club’s legend Cristiano Ronaldo who represented the Whites from 2009 to 2018.

Ronaldo, who joined the club in 2009 from Manchester United on a 90-million-euro deal, played for Los Blancos for almost nine years and is widely considered the club’s greatest player.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid in 2021, three years after Ronaldo left, but the Frenchman is still heavily inspired by the Portuguese who is a role model for millions around the world.

Even at the age of 39, Ronaldo is still one of the fittest players in the world and is playing at a top level with the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Talking ahead of Madrid’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, Camavinga revealed that Ronaldo is a reference to him as to how to maintain your body and play football for a long time.

“I have a lot of references, like Cristiano Ronaldo. The most important thing is to have longevity in football, and that means working in the gym and taking care of your body,” Camavinga said as quoted by The Madrid Zone.

The Frenchman, who often plays out of position by head coach Carlo Ancelotti, stated that his goal is just to help the team in any way he can.

“Even if they put me in goal, I'm going to do goalkeeper stuff! And in goal, I'm great! You just have to shoot hard and from a distance... not too close (laughs),” he added. “The goal is to win everything this season — La Liga and the Champions League.

The 21-year-old has played 129 matches for the Whites but only managed to score two goals. In a conversation with Telefoot, he revealed that Ancelotti has promised to dance with him for his next goal.

“Carlo Ancelotti told me that for my next goal, he was going to dance with me. I don't know when, but he is going to dance (laughs),” he added.

Remember, Cristiano Ronaldo featured in 438 official matches where he netted 450 goals, the most in the club’s history, and provided 128 assists, the second most.

El Bicho won four Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga, two Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups before bidding farewell to the club in 201