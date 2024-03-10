Daren Sammy opens up about Pakistan coaching role

Sammy is head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 9. - PCB

KARACHI: Former West Indies captain and head coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi Daren Sammy has said that his focus is currently on the franchise and not thinking about the coaching role of the Pakistan men's team.

There are reports of former all-rounder being among the contenders for the vacant position of head coach.

"My focus right now is on Peshawar Zalmi and its coaching, I am not focused on anything including the coaching of the Pakistan team, I want to focus only on winning the title for Zalmi," he said while talking to media after a training session in Karachi on Sunday.

Zalmi is the only side to qualify for the playoffs of PSL and Sammy credited players for this.

"Qualification for the playoffs in every PSL season is a testament to the players' performance. Players like Hasan Ali, Asghar Ali and Wahab Riaz have given a lot of services and contributed.

"Babar Azam is now leading the team and the players are performing well under his leadership. Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub are the future," he added.

Sammy mentioned that he is trying to give his best as a coach just like he did as a player. "Peshawar Zalmi is like a family to me and I have happy memories with this team."

Meanwhile, Sammy wishes to see Zalmi playing their home matches in Peshawar.

"I want to see PSL matches being organised in Peshawar. I have been there many times and have many friends," he concluded.

It must be noted that Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the PSL 9 playoffs. They are placed second on the points table currently with one league match still to go.