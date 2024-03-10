Thomas Tuchel backs Harry Kane to break Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goal-record

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal. — Reuters

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel backed talisman Harry Kane to break former striker Robert Lewandowski’s record of scoring most goals in a single Bundesliga season after scoring a hat-trick against Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Kane struck three goals as Bayern thrashed the visitors 8-1 in an all-round performance. The Bavarians are now seven points behind table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen, who play Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The English striker netted his fourth hat-trick of the season in the Bundesliga, becoming the first player to score this many hat-tricks in a single league season.

Talking after the match, Tuchel stated that he trusts Kane to score more goals in the upcoming matches as the English international is considered a “role model”.

"I trust Harry to do anything," Tuchel told a news conference. "He's doing what he's always done throughout his career. He scores, he's a role model, he's a great guy.”

"It's a joy to be able to coach him," said Tuchel about the €100 million ($109 million) acquisition, who also assisted Jamal Musiala with a perfect long pass and had the nous to get out of the way of Leon Goretzka's goal-bound effort knowing he was offside.

On the other hand, Kane was thrilled to contribute in a massive seven-goal victory and he aims to keep doing it for the remaining matches.

"I am enjoying this feeling, I am enjoying playing every match for the club," Kane told reporters after the match on Saturday when asked how he felt about breaking records in Germany.

"Plenty of games left, I am hoping I will break the (41 goals) record for sure. People expect me to score goals and hopefully, I will deliver."

Remember, ex-Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski currently holds the record for scoring the most goals (41) in a single Bundesliga season.

Kane has scored 30 goals so far, and with 9 more matches to play, the former Spurs striker needs 11 goals to overcome the Polish forward’s record.