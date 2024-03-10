Mohammad Rizwan shares update on Babar Azam’s marriage

Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R) have been close friends for a long time. — PCB

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan provided a big update regarding the marriage of star batter Babar Azam in an exclusive talk with Geo News.

Rizwan, who is currently leading Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, stated that he was the one who asked Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi to get married.

“I asked Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi to get married and Babar Azam too, will get married soon,” Rizwan told Geo News.

“Marriage is the command of Allah, the relationship between husband and wife is very sacred.

“Babar and I share a very positive relationship. Sometimes, we would stay up at night and talk and consult one another on various aspects of life.

“Normally, we message someone before entering their room but me and Babar can enter each other’s room anytime because of our friendship,” he added.

Rizwan then talked about the PSL, saying that back then Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot used to produce players but now Multan is doing that as well.

“Pakistan’s domestic cricket has been producing fast bowlers for a long time. There was a time when Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot used to produce great players but Multan has been doing that for some time now. Pacers like Ehsanullah, Asif Ali and Mohammad Ali emerged from Multan Sultans,” he said.

"I like being called a cricketer, performances are up and down, I have given myself confidence with poems written on trucks. I look to Multan Sultans coach Abdur Rahman to gain confidence these days, he has seen many difficulties, and he also received threats for becoming the coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The wicketkeeper batter emphasised the importance of education along with cricket citing Shan Masood and Mohammad Hafeez as examples.

“My education is not much but I got admission in Islamia College, tried to get more education but could not study because of cricket.

“Education is important along with cricket, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hafeez and Shan Masood are examples, there should be sports scholarships in Pakistan's educational system,” the 31-year-old added.