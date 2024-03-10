Karachi weather update ahead of PSL 9 match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars

National Bank Stadium Karachi. — PCB

Quetta Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars in the 28th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on Sunday.

Karachi witnessed heavy rains in the first week of March and the clouds have once again covered the sky as Quetta prepare to take on Lahore.

As per AccuWeather, it will be a clear day as there are no chances of rain but the sun will not be visible due to the presence of clouds in the sky.

The average temperature during the match would be around 19°C with the winds travelling at 11km/h.

Remember, Peshawar Zalmi handed Quetta a 76-run defeat in their last match in Rawalpindi which affected their net run rate (NRR) to an extent.

However, despite a heavy loss, the Gladiators can simply make their way to the PSL 9 playoffs just by winning one of their remaining two matches against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

The race to the remaining two playoffs spots is mainly between Islamabad and Quetta as both teams just require a win to cement their place but Karachi Kings cannot be ruled out.

The Kings have eight points from nine matches. With one more match to play, Shan Masood’s men need to win their remaining encounter and hope Islamabad and Quetta lose their upcoming encounters.

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches

March 10, 2024, Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024, Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024, Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024, Final, National Bank Stadium