PSL 9: Karachi Kings stay in hunt for playoffs with win over Lahore Qalandars

Shoaib Malik greets David Wiese after the game. - PCB

Karachi Kings have kept their hopes alive for a spot in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine with a three-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Kings chased a 178-run target on the last ball of the final over with Shoaib Malik hitting a four off Zaman Khan.

James Vince and Tim Seifert started the chase aggressively. Vince took the charge mostly while Seifert played an anchor role.

The Englishman smashed 42 before Tayyab Abbas dismissed him. Captain Shan Masood came one down today and paired with Seifert post 40-run stand. Masood (24) was clean bowled by Sikandar Raza to have a mini collapse with Kieron Pollard and Seifert also going back to the pavilion.

Tayyab had the better of Pollard, who only made 3 while Seifert was run out in a bizarre way in the 15th over.

Shoaib Malik chipped the bowl with Tayyab getting his fingertips on it while it was heading in the direction of stumps at the non-striker's end.

The bowler made contact with Seifert thinking he was short of the crease and returned to the dugout with the third umpire giving not out.

Seifert left the crease at the non-striker's end when Malik came at the non-striker's end too and by that time fielder pinged a throw to Shai Hope who removed the bails at his end too, leaving Seifert to remain out.

Malik was joined by Irfan Khan Niazi, who played a crucial 16-ball 35 which led Kings to make a comeback in the game. The 21-year-old hit six fours which included some delightful ramp shots.

The 42-year-old kept his cool after Irfan’s dismissal and found boundaries. The game went down to the last ball with Malik hitting a boundary, keeping Karachi in the hunt for the spot in playoffs.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique notched up rapid half-centuries, propelling Lahore Qalandars to a total of 177/5.

Opting to bat first, the Qalandars, already eliminated from playoff contention, accumulated a respectable score, courtesy of a stabilising second-wicket partnership.

However, the visitors had a contrasting start to their innings, losing opener Tahir Baig in the third over with a mere 16 runs on the board.

Following this early setback, Fakhar joined Abdullah in the middle, and together they orchestrated a remarkable recovery for the Qalandars.

The duo forged a brisk 70-run partnership for the second wicket.

Fakhar Zaman spearheaded the partnership, reaching his half-century in just 32 deliveries.

Unfortunately, the left-handed batter concluded his courageous innings in the 11th over, falling victim to a direct hit from Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Fakhar contributed 54 runs off 35 deliveries, featuring five boundaries and two sixes.

After Fakhar's departure, Abdullah assumed responsibility for the Qalandars' batting, accelerating to his half-century in 36 deliveries.

He briefly partnered with Shai Hope (9) before succumbing in the 17th over.

Abdullah Shafique emerged as the top-scorer for the Qalandars, amassing 55 runs off 39 balls, including five boundaries and a six.

Later in the innings, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese bolstered Lahore Qalandars' total with a rapid 46-run partnership.

Raza scored 22 off 16 deliveries, while Wiese, smashing three sixes, accumulated 24 runs in nine balls.

Zahid Mahmood led the bowling attack for Karachi Kings, securing two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani and Anwar Ali claimed one scalp each.