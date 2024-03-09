Helmut Marko future at Red Bull secured following Max Verstappen ultimatum

Max Verstappen (L) with Helmut Marko. - AFP

Red Bull’s director Helmut Marko’s future at the franchise is secured after constructive talks with the managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix paddock.

Marko’s future became a question mark after a report stating that the Austrian was subjected to an internal investigation was revealed on Friday.

The report focused on the leaked WhatsApp conversations involving team principal Christian Horner, who has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks.

Not more than 24 hours ago, Marko wasn’t certain about his future as he stated he would decide what to do in the future.

"I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do," he had said. "The theoretical possibility always exists.”

“I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that.”

Prior to that, Max Verstappen argued that Marko has to stay at Red Bull as he has great respect for him as the two have achieved a lot together.

“I have a lot of respect for Helmut, and what we have achieved together,” said Verstappen after putting his Red Bull on pole position for Saturday’s race.

“It goes very far. My loyalty to him is very big, and I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part in my decision-making for the future.

“It is very important that he stays. I feel like if such an important pillar falls away, and I have told the team this, that it is not good for my situation as well.

“Helmut built this team together with (Red Bull’s late owner and founder) Dietrich (Mateschitz) from day one, and he’s always been very loyal to the team.

“It is very important that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done, and that comes back to loyalty and integrity, so it is important that he stays.”