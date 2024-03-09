In-form Faheem Ashraf not satisfied with his performance in PSL 9

Faheem Ashraf is part of Islamabad United since 2018. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf is still not satisfied with his performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

The 30-year-old has contributed in the last few matches with both bat and the ball but the right-arm pacer still wants to do more for the two-time champions.

“I have only performed in two games and I am not yet satisfied with my performance,” Faheem told Geo News in an exclusive interview.

“Whenever I get a chance, I strive for a 100% effort. I've been with this team for seven years, and there's a lot of trust among us. If I make a mistake, the team has confidence in me. The relationship of trust between players and the management is crucial for the team,” he added.

Faheem praised the support he received the support he receives from captain Shadab Khan and the United team management.

“In life, having someone's trust makes a significant difference. Some people just say and don’t support but here in the United, there is genuine support. We trust each other until the end. When the team says Rana will do it, it gives me confidence."

Faheem stressed that whether the performance comes or not, a player must enjoy the game.

“If one will enjoy the game, there will be performance. If you put too much pressure on yourself, the game will suffer. Even if the performance is not there, keep enjoying it. Always have faith in your hard work and don't let yourself down.

“When I'm off, I spend time with my family. Spending time with good people can change your perspective on life. I'm not thinking about the World Cup; I'm focused on the ongoing PSL. Thinking ahead and not doing anything in the PSL won't be beneficial,” he added.

On the other hand, the left-hander batter talked about the importance of rest in the current cricket structure.

“There's so much cricket that relaxation has become essential. A body is like a machine and giving the machine a break is important. If I play ten matches and practice every day, it will lead to exhaustion.

“Players should decide whether they want to play or not. In Pakistan, players want to ensure that no one takes their place. If you're a good performer, no one can replace you,” he added.

It must be noted that United need a win to confirm their place in the playoffs and they will look to put every effort against Multan Sultans in the 27th match on March 10 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.