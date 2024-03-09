Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester City preview, prediction, likely lineups

Erling Haaland is expected to start against Liverpool. — Reuters

Liverpool are set to host Manchester City in their 28th match of the Premier League (PL) on Sunday at Anfield in their biggest match of the season so far.

Just two points separating the two sides, an entertaining 90 minutes await at Anfield where both teams will go head-to-head in what is going to be a potential title decider.

Liverpool’s head coach Jurgen Klopp will step down as the Reds’ manager at the end of the season and it is going to be the last time the German and Pep Guardiola will square off in a Premier League encounter after a fierce rivalry that lasted for over seven years.

The Reds welcomed star attacker Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez last weekend in a Europa League encounter. However, they also met with a major blow as Ibrahima Konate was forced to walk off the field. Klopp confirmed the Frenchman will remain on the sidelines for an unspecified time period.

Apart from Konate, key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip are all injured.

On the other hand, there is nothing much to worry about for Guardiola as the Cityzens don’t have any fresh injuries. however, Jack Grealish will not be present as he is currently recovering from an injury.

Not just that, Guardiola also welcomed back Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, two of City’s most important players, recently and both will be in action.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher; Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansha, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rubin Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Prediction:

Anfield is no less than a fortress and not many teams have been able to beat Liverpool at their home in the recent past. However, if there is one team who can topple the Reds at their home, it is Manchester City. However, Klopp’s troops would be willing to give their all to emerge winners in the crucial league match.