Manchester United honour Pakistan Supporters’ Club at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Red Gary Pallister poses with the Pakistan Supporters' Club. — Man Utd

Manchester United honoured the Pakistan Supporters’ Club ahead of their Premier League match against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils cruised to a 2-0 swift victory courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford from the penalty spot in the first half.

The Pakistan Supporters’ Club members met United’s legend, Red Gary Pallister, before and captured a picture with the club’s icon.

Pallister, a three-time Premier League winner, represented the Red Devils in 317 league matches before leaving the Manchester club for Middlesbrough where he spent the last three years of his career.

“Our Pakistan Supporters' Club met former Red Gary Pallister before our game against Everton Football Club,” United posted on their social media accounts.

Argentine sensation Alejandro Garnacho was named Player of the Match against Everton as the youngster not only won both penalties but was also the team’s best player with the ball throughout the match.



Man United’s head coach Erik Ten Hag talked after the match where he praised Garnacho for yet another outstanding match.

“He's progressing very well and we are very pleased with this. His contribution today was huge, his runs, his dribbles. It's attractive as well for the audience, obviously we want to show something. I think well-deserved penalties,” the Dutchman said when asked about the Argentine.

United managed to close the gap to the top four of the league to eight points with a win over Sean Dyche’s men. Unai Emery’s Aston Villa sit at the fourth position with 55 points, however, they have played one less game than the 20-time PL winners and could increase the gap to 11 points once again by winning against Tottenham Hotspurs on Sunday.