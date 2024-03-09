Ancelotti defends Vinicius after red-card calls for incident against RB Leipzig

Carlo Ancelotti (L) defended Vinicius Junior (R) in a press conference. — Reuters

Real Madrid's head coach held a press conference ahead of a La Liga match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu where he defended Los Blancos’ star attacker Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius has been subjected to racism a number of times in Spain and Ancelotti believed that no one in his lifetime has been as badly treated as the Brazilian.

Ancelotti claimed that despite being consistently kicked and abused racially, Vinicius kept on performing for his side as he went on to urge those against him to change their attitude.

“Well, the Vinicius issue...I have looked a little back in history, at the statistics, and there is no player as persecuted as Vinicius: they kick him, they whistle at him, they insult him...what does he do? He scores goals and gives us assists,” Ancelotti said as quoted by The Madrid Zone.

“And do I have to talk to him because of his attitude? No. I think everyone has to change their attitude towards him.

“People forget, but I don't: in Vallecas they gave him a karate blow and there was not even a warning, and now everyone is asking for a red card for a push against Leipzig,” the Italian added.

Vinicius pushed a RB Leipzig player during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match after which there were calls to put a ban on the Brazilian.

Remember, Vinicius has been racially abused in multiple stadiums in Spain. Madrid’s most recent away match in La Liga was against Valencia at Mastella and the history repeated there as the Brazilian was once again subjected to racial slurs.

La Liga even started an investigation after a child at Mastella was reportedly caught calling the forward “mo*key”.

It must be noted that the Whites will host Celta Vigo in a crucial La Liga match on Sunday where they will aim to extend their lead at the top to 9 points.

Madrid are currently at the top of the points table with 66 points from 27 matches, they are followed by arch-rivals FC Barcelona, who sit on second position with 61 points while Girona are third with 59 points and as many games as Los Blancos.