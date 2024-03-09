Mohammad Haris explains why it is easy to score 50 as opener in PSL 9

Mohammad Haris plays a shot. - PCB

Emerging batter Mohammad Haris has explained why it is easy to score fifty as an opening batter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 22-year-old is part of the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing PSL 9. He bats at third spot while Saim Ayub and Babar Azam open the innings.

In an interview with the local sports channel, the right-handed batter shed light on the toughness of batting in the middle order. "It's easy to score a fifty as an opener in the PSL. If you let me open, I will score a fifty as well.

"No one is ready to bat at fourth and fifth as it's tough to bat in the middle order because the situation requires different demands at those positions, and you cannot be consistent," he added.

Haris further said that the fans want consistency at those batting positions which is not possible.

"Pakistani fans want consistency even at those numbers but it is difficult since one can perform three to four times out of ten."

"This is the reason many of them not batting at those positions," he added.

Haris appreciated selectors giving more chances to players at those numbers. "It also depends on players how they take these opportunities. I am hopeful that till the T20 World Cup, our bench strength and middle-order will be settled," he added.

It must be noted that Haris was dropped from the last T20I series Pakistan played in New Zealand. As per the chief selector, the reason behind him not being part of the squad was to check other players.

He has featured in nine T20Is and six ODIs so far for Pakistan.