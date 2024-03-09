PSG star Achraf Hakimi’s wife breaks silence one year after separation

Achraf Hakimi (L) with his ex-wife Hiba Abouk. — Pulsesports

Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife Hiba Abouk broke the silence one year after the couple separated saying that “betrayal kills love”.

Abouk talked about a number of things, including the couple’s divorce saying that was the “toughest time” of her life during an interview with the Spanish news outlet AS.

"How do you get out of such a relationship? You have to think and consider things for a long time, argue with yourself and of course with him too because he is involved. Betrayal kills love. I have forgiven him more than once," Abouk said.

"It was a very difficult decision for me because I left everything for my family. I left my husband, went back to my career, went back to Madrid and I'm coming back to life," said the 37-year-old model.

Abouk married Hakimi in 2020 in a private ceremony and the former couple have two children, Amin and Naim. The Spaniard believes that her love life has now entirely shifted to her children after going through a tough divorce.

In early 2023, the marriage between Abouk and Hakimi became a hot topic after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home in France while his wife and children were away. Following this scandal, fans discovered that Hakimi and Abouk had been living separately.

As per El Cierre Digital, Hakimi and Abouk were considering separation since the summer of 2022 as the two were having constant arguments about the different perspectives of life due to their age difference.