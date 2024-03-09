Roger Federer predicts Indian Wells 2024 winner

Roger Federer is a 20-time Grand Slam winner. — Reuters

Former tennis star and one of the greatest players of all time Roger Federer predicted who would win the ongoing 2024 Indian Wells, which is currently being placed in the United States.

Federer, who won 20 Grand Slams before calling time on his career in 2021, is widely recognised as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and the Swiss had his say on the winner of the BNP Paribas Open.

The Swiss was in California to announce Chase Centre as the venue for the 2025 Davis Cup. He was asked by the local journalists to pick up a winner for the ongoing Indian Wells.

Federer first talked about old rival and great friend Rafael Nadal, who recently withdrew from the tournament, and regretted his absence as he went on to name Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner as his favourites to clinch the ongoing tournament.

"Unfortunately, Rafa pulled out but I think Novak's the big favorite. Sinner hasn't lost I believe since the Australian Open. Alcaraz, I think he’s back playing as well and he’s the defending champion I believe so I think the winner's going to be one of those three guys," Federer said.

Alcaraz, Djokovic and Sinner are the top three seeds at the event and the Spaniard and the Italian have already made a winning start to their campaigns while the Serb will play Aleksandar Vukic on March 9.

While Federer was present, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also talked about his family and his life after retirement saying he spends most of his time with the family these days.

"We have a great relationship, but we also have our little battles, you know. They don't listen to me all day, every day, but that's okay, we keep trying. We try to do our best. We have twins who are almost 10 years old and two twins who are almost 15.

I think it's important to give them love so that they know you were there when they were young. And then, of course, now that they're growing up, we try to give them the right advice and guide them in the right direction, but we also have to let them flying alone. And it's hard, hard as parents, but I do the best I can," he said.