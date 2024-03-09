Mikel Arteta backs Aaron Ramsdale ahead of Euros

Ramsdale has featured in five league games this season compared to 38 appearances last season. - Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that his side’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should get the nod for inclusion in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship in Germany.

Arteta shared these thoughts ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Brentford.

Ramsdale has featured in five league games this season compared to 38 appearances last season. The Englishman was deprived of his starting spot at the hands of David Raya after the Spaniard was roped in by Arsenal on loan from Brentford in last year's close season.

Ramsdale will be in the starting lineup for the league game on Saturday as Raya is ineligible to play for his parent club.

"I don't know how Gareth is thinking but if I were placed that situation, I would judge Aaron not for what he has done in one day but what he has done in the last two or three seasons," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"He has shown consistency and quality. It would give me no reason to make another decision. A player has to be himself, and one of the biggest qualities of Aaron is his character and his charisma, his enthusiasm, his energy."

England are slotted with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024, which starts on June 14.