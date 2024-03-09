Ten Hag ‘frustated’ with Man Utd medical team as injury woes continue

Erik Ten Hag reacts on the sidelines. — Reuters

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expressed his frustration with the team’s medical board during a pre-match press conference ahead of Everton clash in the Premier League.

Ten Hag stated that he was assured that defenders Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia would be fit by January 2024 but March has started and there is still no update on their return.

Shaw has only played 15 matches this season courtesy of the Englishman’s constant battle with injuries. On the other hand, Malacia is yet to feature in a match this season as the youngster underwent two different knee surgeries and he, too, is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Ten Hag would be without a natural left-back in the coming months and the Dutchman will be using Victor Lindelof in that position until right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka returns from injury.

"In December, I had the talks internally, with the medical and performance [staff]. They assured me they will both be fit in January and so you will have two left full-backs. Then you have a third one (Reguilon), so I would always have to disappoint one full-back," Ten Hag told reporters during his press conference.

"We talk about one of my biggest frustrations, there. You can accept in a position that a player is not available, but when two players are not available over the course of the season, that is very frustrating, because that is also very difficult to catch up as a team. We dealt with it in the best way, but of course, it is a disadvantage.

"In our left full back position, we've had two injuries almost over the whole course of the season. I think Liverpool is a good example. Last year they had at the same and they couldn't deal with it as well.

"I think it's going to be difficult for him (Malacia) to be available this season. He will fight, he's back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks for him.

"He's still going forwards really slowly, and the season is coming to an end."