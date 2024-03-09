India vs England: Pakistan's Amir reacts after home side wins series

Amir reacts after taking a wicket. - Reuters

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was delighted after India’s Test series win over England on Saturday.

India overpowered England by an innings and 64 runs in the final Test to clinch the five-match series 4-1 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Trailing by 259 in their second innings, England were dismissed for 195 in their second innings on day three of the match.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Amir, who is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9, lauded “outstanding performances by both batsmen and bowlers” from India.

Joe Root made 84 and Jonny Bairstow (39) threatened to score big but other England batters could not battle it out against India's top-notch spin attack.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged 5-77 in his 100th Test for a match haul of nine wickets.

This was England's first series loss under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

India had resumed their innings at 473-8 earlier today but the home side could add only four runs before losing their last two wickets.

England’s James Anderson became the first pacer to bag 700 Test wickets, when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (30).

Yadav bagged the award for player of the match after claiming seven wickets.