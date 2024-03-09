Indian Wells: Sinner impresses but Murray falls

Jannik Sinner eased past Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-0. - X/@TheTennisLetter

Jannik Sinner eased past Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-0 to qualify for the third round of Indian Wells and extend his winning streak to 13 matches this season on Friday.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray was dumped out by Andrey Rublev and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the next round.

Despite bagging victories in 26 of his last 27 matches, Sinner reiterated that he is not invincible.

"I'm not unbeatable, I'm just well-prepared," he told reporters.

"I worked really hard to be in this position. Obviously it's a position you dream of because winning a Grand Slam, that's everyone's dream, but you travel here, the conditions are different and then you have to find a way somehow."

Rublev was forced to save four set points in the first set against Murray after a flurry of errors, with his opponent having the support of the crowd on Stadium 2.

But Rublev took control of proceedings in the second set and secured a 7-6(3) 6-1 win. The Russian will face Czech 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

"He had a lot of chances in the first set and I was lucky to win. Had I lost it, it would have been really, really tough,” Rublev said.

"After the first set, I felt more confidence and I knew that it would be even tougher for Andy to keep up his consistency."

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz didn’t start well but was able to oust Italy's Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5) 6-0 6-1 to begin hi title defense in the California desert.

The Spaniard did not lose a set during his title-winning campaign in Indian Wells a year ago but shanked a backhand into the net to give the first set to Arnaldi on centre court.

"I was nervous in the first set," Alcaraz told reporters.

"That makes me at some points move different or with less energy. But in the second and the third sets it was totally different.

"My good game comes out when my energy is so high," he added.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev and 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also moved on in straight sets, while talented American Ben Shelton came from behind to bag a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Czech Jakub Mensik in other second round action.