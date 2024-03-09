Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Here are the updated PSL 9 playoffs qualification scenarios

Shaheen Afridi (L) and Shan Masood (R) at the toss during PSL 9. - PCB

Karachi Kings will face Lahore Qalandars in an important match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine today at the National Bank Stadium.

Karachi, who will play their last league match on March 11 against Peshawar Zalmi, must win their final two games and hope that either Islamabad United or Quetta Gladiators lose their remaining matches for them to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the path to the playoffs is relatively straightforward for Islamabad and Quetta as they only need one more win to make it to the next stage.

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have already booked their place in the playoffs of PSL 9.

It must be noted that defending champions Lahore Qalandars are already out of the race for playoffs.

PSL 9 points table

Schedule of remaining PSL 9 matches



March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium