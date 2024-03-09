List of bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket as James Anderson bags 700th scalp

Anderson cleaned up Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav was his 700th scalp on day three of the match, when the batter was caught behind. - Reuters

James Anderson on Saturday achieved the unique feat of becoming the first seamer to clinch 700 Test wickets, and third overall, in the fifth and final Test between England and India in Dharamsala.

The 41-year-old has stepped out for the 187th Test of his career, two wickets short of the 700-mark.

Anderson cleaned up Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav was his 700th scalp on day three of the match, when the batter was caught behind.

Here is the list of bowlers, top 10, with the most wickets in the longest format of the game.

Most wickets in Test cricket

Rank Bowler Innings Wickets 1 Muttiah Muralitharan

230 800 2 Shane Warne 273 708 3 James Anderson 348* 700 4 Anil Kumble 236 619 5 Stuart Broad 309 604 6 Glenn McGrath

243 563 7 Nathan Lyon 242* 527 8 Courtney Walsh

242 519 9 Ravichandran Ashwin

189* 516 10 Dale Steyn 171 439



Anderson was also given a standing ovation by the travelling 'Barmy Army' fans as he led his team off the park at the innings break.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the all-time chart with 800 wickets from 133 Tests, followed by Australia spin legend Shane Warne (708).

Anderson’s remarkable skillset and longevity has amazed the followers of the game over the years.

"At the foothills of the Himalayas, James Anderson has reached the insurmountable summit for a fast bowler in test match cricket," former England bowler Steven Finn told the BBC.

"Nobody will ever take more than 700 test wickets as a fast bowler. He's a remarkable man and player and he's still going."