India vs England: James Anderson becomes first pacer to claim 700 wickets

Anderson cleaned up Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav was his 700th scalp on day three of the match, when the batter was caught behind. - Reuters

James Anderson on Saturday became the first seamer to bag 700 Test wickets, and third overall, in the fifth and final Test between England and India in Dharamsala.

The 41-year-old has stepped out for the 187th Test of his career, two wickets short of the 700-mark.

Anderson cleaned up Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav was his 700th scalp on day three of the match, when the batter was caught behind.

Anderson was also given a standing ovation by the travelling 'Barmy Army' fans as he led his team off the park at the innings break.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the all-time chart with 800 wickets from 133 Tests, followed by Australia spin legend Shane Warne (708).

Anderson’s remarkable skillset and longevity has amazed the followers of the game over the years.

"At the foothills of the Himalayas, James Anderson has reached the insurmountable summit for a fast bowler in test match cricket," former England bowler Steven Finn told the BBC.

"Nobody will ever take more than 700 test wickets as a fast bowler. He's a remarkable man and player and he's still going."

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar also lauded Anderson's "stellar achievement" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A fast bowler playing for 22 years and performing so consistently to be able to take 700 wickets would have sounded like fiction until Anderson actually made it happen ..." Tendulkar wrote.

Former England captain Alastair Cook also heaped praise on the right-armer pacer.

"I sat in a selection meeting 10 years ago and we were discussing ... when we were going to rest and rotate him because he can't keep playing all those test matches," Cook said on TNT Sports.

"His hunger to get better and win games of cricket for England is unbelievable.

"The physical challenges he has overcome to be able to play 190 test matches is a joke and his skill is a joke."